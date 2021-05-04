Rio Tinto - Part I





The Rio Tinto river in Andalusia (Southern Spain) is one the most surreal rivers in Europe. Known for its red water coloration, from which it takes its name, the river has been the source of ore mining for around 5000 years. The coloration result from the weathering of minerals containing sulfur substances of heavy metals encountered in the deposits along the river. These are hydrothermal deposits composed mostly of pyrite rocks and chalcopyrite.