Fashion Illustration for Gentlemen in Seoul

Gentlemen in Seoul / 韓國紳士/ 서울멋쟁이
A magazine-style book about 10-20 stylish people in Seoul who pursue diverse styling, featuring stories about their fashion and lifestyle - giving them visual enjoyment by varying ages, careers, and styling, while listening to honest stories about life values and fashion.
Seungwon Hong just wanted to paint a fashion illustration of people on the social media who looked great.
His now famous instagram account @maestrohsw was an attempt to showcase the wonderful and varied sartorial tastes of real people - not only those of the fashion industry.
His now famous instagram account @maestrohsw was an attempt to showcase the wonderful and varied sartorial tastes of real people - not only those of the fashion industry.
The project is a beautiful anthology of Seungwon's favourite artworks. They include illustrations of well-known fashion figures as well as those shots of the anonymous passerby whose imagination and taste delight the viewer.
Gentlemen in Seoul No.01 @mrguddn
Gentlemen in Seoul No.02 kotaliano_
Gentlemen in Seoul No.03 @fencing_kim
Gentlemen in Seoul No.04 @jbsteelo
Gentlemen in Seoul No.05 @timelessbruno
Gentlemen in Seoul No.06 @binda_onwave
Gentlemen in Seoul No.07 @empty.junseok
Gentlemen in Seoul No.08 @chungsungho_tribecoder
Gentlemen in Seoul No.09 @kun_kkh
Gentlemen in Seoul No.10 @kim_changkyu
Gentlemen in Seoul No.11 @_____hong_____
Gentlemen in Seoul No.12 @coreanoseung
Gentlemen in Seoul No.13 @a.k.a_bambi
Gentlemen in Seoul No.14 @henryl89
Gentlemen in Seoul No.15 @maestrohsw
Gentlemen in Seoul No.16 @lunedi_sheen
ONLINE GALLERY
CONTACT
maestrohsw@gmail.com