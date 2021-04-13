Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Fashion Illustration for Gentlemen in Seoul
SEUNGWON HONG
Gentlemen in Seoul / 韓國紳士/ 서울멋쟁이​
A magazine-style book about 10-20 stylish people in Seoul who pursue diverse styling, featuring stories about their fashion and lifestyle - giving them visual enjoyment by varying ages, careers, and styling, while listening to honest stories about life values and fashion.
 
Seungwon Hong just wanted to paint a fashion illustration of people on the social media who looked great.
His now famous instagram account @maestrohsw was an attempt to showcase the wonderful and varied sartorial tastes of real people - not only those of the fashion industry. 
 
 The project is a beautiful anthology of Seungwon's favourite artworks. They include illustrations of well-known fashion figures as well as those shots of the anonymous passerby whose imagination and taste delight the viewer.  
 
Gentlemen in Seoul No.01  @mrguddn 
Gentlemen in Seoul No.02 kotaliano_
Gentlemen in Seoul No.03  @fencing_kim
Gentlemen in Seoul No.04 @jbsteelo 
Gentlemen in Seoul No.05 @timelessbruno 
Gentlemen in Seoul No.06 @binda_onwave
Gentlemen in Seoul No.07 @empty.junseok
Gentlemen in Seoul No.08 @chungsungho_tribecoder
Gentlemen in Seoul No.09 @kun_kkh
Gentlemen in Seoul No.10 @kim_changkyu
Gentlemen in Seoul No.11 @_____hong_____
Gentlemen in Seoul No.12  @coreanoseung
Gentlemen in Seoul No.13  @a.k.a_bambi
Gentlemen in Seoul No.14   @henryl89
Gentlemen in Seoul No.15  @maestrohsw
Gentlemen in Seoul No.16  @lunedi_sheen
