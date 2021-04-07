



Unity makes stronger

As of 2021, The Royal Epilepsy Fund and De Epilepsie Vereniging join forces as one team: EpilesieNL. It’s the perfect time for a completely new and unique branding and marketing approach. The aim of the merger is to maximise research, recruitment and communication, and bring people together. One in 100 people has one of the 2,500 types of epilepsy. Seizures are brought on by a sudden, temporary disruption of the electrical activity in the brain.





Stretching it

“Suddenly, I felt ‘detached’ from the world. I heard my friend say something to me, but I couldn’t answer. An hour later, it felt as though nothing had happened.” This is typical of the stories that epilepsy patients tell, and it resulted in the graphic imagery that we have developed for EpilepsieNL. It’s far removed from all the clichéd images that pop up in our minds when we think of epilepsy. The central theme is the use of graphics to create empathy for the impact of epilepsy. It disrupts lives. It makes time stand still. It is unpredictable, which is what makes it so frightening. The stretch is recognisable to patients and evokes empathy among people who don’t have epilepsy.





