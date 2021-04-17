Radio 357







We have recently started an exciting collaboration with Radio 357. They are a well-known group of broadcasters in Poland who have started a new radio station, much to the delight of their listeners.





The founders have said „Radio 357 is a specific client for a graphic design studio. A radio built from scratch, at a cosmic pace, spontaneously, by a team of enthusiasts - this is a recipe for trouble”.





We worked together with the founders to create a brand that continued their well-loved association, but with a fresh twist.





World Neue font by Mat Desjardins perfectly matches the design. It is the main font and gives character. Illustrations made by Hugmun founder Maria Mileńko are cheeky and satirical, to represent topics addressed by the station. A wink to the recipient. The color palette is a mixture of bright and muted colors. We wanted to stand out from other Polish radio stations and felt that this combination was the cherry on top of the joyful brand character.





The modern color palette, illustrations and old style fonts should create a noble but unusual identity, like the Radio which is cheerful, informative, stands out from the crowd and makes the listeners feel proud.







