Pavillon O

Reisinger Studio was briefed to build a concept and create a film to show the Pavilion O. Its principal function is to provide a flexible way of dividing offices into zones while offering enclosed workspaces.
Production by Reisinger Studio
Art Direction by Andrés Reisinger & Carlos Neda
3D Design by Andrés Reisinger & Carlos Neda
Studio Production Direction by Nat Zaitseva
Animation Direction and Montage by Facu Labo
    Reisinger Studio Barcelona, Spain
    Facu Labo Buenos Aires, Argentina

