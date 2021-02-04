Kettal
Pavillon O
Pavillon O
Reisinger Studio was briefed to build a concept and create a film to show the Pavilion O. Its principal function is to provide a flexible way of dividing offices into zones while offering enclosed workspaces.
Production by Reisinger Studio
Art Direction by Andrés Reisinger & Carlos Neda
3D Design by Andrés Reisinger & Carlos Neda
Studio Production Direction by Nat Zaitseva
Animation Direction and Montage by Facu Labo
Art Direction by Andrés Reisinger & Carlos Neda
3D Design by Andrés Reisinger & Carlos Neda
Studio Production Direction by Nat Zaitseva
Animation Direction and Montage by Facu Labo