「 MIRACLE LOVE 」- CITYPOP MV

「 Miracle Love 」

" 奇迹之爱 "

IS A SONG I RANDOMLY HEARD ON THE INTERNET, AND IT CAUGHT ME AND REMIND ME OF THE 80s' CITYPOP. SO I DECIDED TO MAKE A PROJECT BASED ON THIS SONG'S MOOD, ALSO

TO SEE HOW FAR I COULD ARCHEVE REALISIM WITH 90/80s CITYPOP STYLE. THE PROCESS TO ACHIEVE THIS LOOK IS SO CHALLENGING FOR ME, I LOOKED INTO LOTS OF REFERENCES AND TRY TO GET NOT ONLY A PHOTOREAL RENDER BUT ALSO AN UNIQUE STYLE. ALSO

I CREATED A CHARACTER TO INTERACT WITH THE DREAMY CGi WORLD.

I INVESTED SO MUCH TIME ON THE VISUAL AND DON'T HAVE ENERGY TO MAKE A FILM, SO I DECIDED TO MAKE IT KARAOKE