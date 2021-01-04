Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
NT Bau Mono
Multiple Owners
NT Bau Mono


Monospaced typographies inherit much of the Industrial Revolution’s raw aesthetics and they keep inspiring us to date. We must confess that here, at Nodo, we have a strong emotional attachment to them, and that’s why we proudly present NT Bau Mono. This is our new family of monospaced typography, a very thourough one we must say: NT Bau Mono comes in five different weights (Light, Regular, Medium, Bold and Black) and while it keeps formal concepts neutral, the charm of its monospaced condition comes handy to create new visual narratives. Although it is contained in a fixed width structure, NT Bau Mono’s shapes invite to create and express oneself with an almost elastic flexibility: from a prose that mimics the nostalgia of a typewriter, to a code line that runs under a revolutionary app.






  Follow the NODO Team
@arieldilisio            @moralesdesam           @aldoarillo​​​​​​​

Photography: Agustín Gomez




NT Bau Mono
    Ariel Di Lisio Buenos Aires, Argentina
    Nodo Type Foundry Monterrey, Mexico

    NT Bau Mono

    NT Bau Mono. New release of Nodo™ Type Foundry. A font with five weights to play. Original Product ©2020. Made in America.
