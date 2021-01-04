



















Monospaced typographies inherit much of the Industrial Revolution’s raw aesthetics and they keep inspiring us to date. We must confess that here, at Nodo, we have a strong emotional attachment to them, and that’s why we proudly present NT Bau Mono. This is our new family of monospaced typography, a very thourough one we must say: NT Bau Mono comes in five different weights (Light, Regular, Medium, Bold and Black) and while it keeps formal concepts neutral, the charm of its monospaced condition comes handy to create new visual narratives. Although it is contained in a fixed width structure, NT Bau Mono’s shapes invite to create and express oneself with an almost elastic flexibility: from a prose that mimics the nostalgia of a typewriter, to a code line that runs under a revolutionary app.























