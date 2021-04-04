WARR(와르르)
THE NATURAL STORAGE | BRANDING / PRODUCT
WARR is your next food maintenance storage, for responsible consumers. This ultra convenient storage would make your indoor life easy and comfortable, but would also ask you to be a part of it’s waste free masterplan.
As Last-Mile race is being accelerated globally, everything is delivered in such a short time.
Now we often buy handful amount of foods through online delivery services whenever we want. Moreover, Early-morning delivery services have gained sensational popularity here in Seoul, based on its hyper-dense city structure. We no longer prefer visiting supermarket once a month to get bunch of groceries. Instead, we order them day by day. And this competitive battle have dramatically changed our food consumption behaviors.
Now we often buy handful amount of foods through online delivery services whenever we want. Moreover, Early-morning delivery services have gained sensational popularity here in Seoul, based on its hyper-dense city structure. We no longer prefer visiting supermarket once a month to get bunch of groceries. Instead, we order them day by day. And this competitive battle have dramatically changed our food consumption behaviors.
By the way, they have also brought some troubling problem. Everything is overpacked, and consumers are dealing with all those boxes, non-recyclable packing and cushioning wastes. To be honest, package and food wastes are literally soaring.
How can we deal with it?
Multiple actions are being made to solve these problem simultaneously, but no one cares about the hidden roots; our big big refrigerator. A Large, maximum capacity refrigerators are boosting waste problems forward. Actually, we all know that they are a bit oversized, and makes us totally lost figuring out what inside.
Multiple actions are being made to solve these problem simultaneously, but no one cares about the hidden roots; our big big refrigerator. A Large, maximum capacity refrigerators are boosting waste problems forward. Actually, we all know that they are a bit oversized, and makes us totally lost figuring out what inside.
So maybe it’s time to re-align our anti-sustainable lifestyle. Under limited condition and affordable capacity, we could try a bit more responsible consumptions.
WARR(와르르)
THE NATURAL STORAGE
2020 Membership Convergence Project
2020 Membership Convergence Project
Project Year : 2020.04-2020.08
Visual Designer | Sojeong Shim
Industrial Designer | Sungwoo Park / Hyerim Kim
Project Management | Hojung Lee
Organized by Samsung Design Membership
Sponsored by Samsung Electronics
© Samsung Design Membership 2020 All rights reserved.
Sponsored by Samsung Electronics
© Samsung Design Membership 2020 All rights reserved.