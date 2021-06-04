Kia Global Rebrand

Movement that inspires, brand reveal Out Of Home.
To celebrate the launch of the new Kia logo, we created digital out of home animations
inspired by nature in collaboration with Marshmallow Laser Feast.
Music made with neuroscience
Working together with neuroscientist, we set out to create something unseen: an instrument and music that can bring people closer to a state of creative flow and inspiration. We recorded binaural sounds with a unique VR microphone that can capture the sound in 3D, making the listener feel like it involves him/her. We recorded hat from the Amazon forest, Icelandic vulcano, Saara desert, and Highland beach in Scotland.
The binaural pink noise from nature carved as tonal sounds, played by an instrument.
With the help of neuroscience to make the perfect tunes to get the state of flow.
And using artificial intelligence in collaboration with creators and artists,
we created our first four tracks.
About this project
Kia’s new brand positioning ‘Movement that inspires’ is pretty straightforward:
to ensure that whatever Kia does, every single product and every touch point for consumers,
is able to literally inspire you.
This new global brand purpose emphasises that movement is at the genesis of human development.
It enables people to see new places, to meet new people, and to have new experiences.
Therefore, the brand look & feel is built around words that describe Kia’s new tone of voice:
optimistic, purposeful, and bold.
Just like Kia’s new logo, the graphic system is dynamic and unique. That’s why we decided to celebrate it, by taking parts of the logo and turning them into motifs. The upward-moving parts of the logo have been used to, create a progressive and dynamic look.
These motifs combined, allow us to build an easy to use, and modular system which stays recognisable throughout every format.
To inspire Kia’s audience further we collaborated with artists and neuroscientists to create ideas that are scientifically proven to inspire people. Including a digital OOH campaign inspired by movements in nature, as well as a new sound logo and brand music that help to increase the minds state of focus.
This project was developed by Innocean Berlin and Kia Design Center.
Role:
Art Director - Design
I've been responsible for the visual and photography direction,
the overall look and feel and graphic-system.
Project team:Bruno Oppido, Gabriel Mattar, Teco De Luccia, Jack Christensen, Anna Berlin, Karl Linderoth, Carlos Suárez, Michael Dunker, Martina Teuchnerova, Benjamin Merten
Photography:Emir Haveric