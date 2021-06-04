Kia Global Rebrand

About this project





Kia’s new brand positioning ‘Movement that inspires’ is pretty straightforward:

to ensure that whatever Kia does, every single product and every touch point for consumers,

is able to literally inspire you.





This new global brand purpose emphasises that movement is at the genesis of human development.

It enables people to see new places, to meet new people, and to have new experiences.





Therefore, the brand look & feel is built around words that describe Kia’s new tone of voice:

optimistic, purposeful, and bold.





Just like Kia’s new logo, the graphic system is dynamic and unique. That’s why we decided to celebrate it, by taking parts of the logo and turning them into motifs. The upward-moving parts of the logo have been used to, create a progressive and dynamic look.





These motifs combined, allow us to build an easy to use, and modular system which stays recognisable throughout every format.





To inspire Kia’s audience further we collaborated with artists and neuroscientists to create ideas that are scientifically proven to inspire people. Including a digital OOH campaign inspired by movements in nature, as well as a new sound logo and brand music that help to increase the minds state of focus.





This project was developed by Innocean Berlin and Kia Design Center.​​​​​​​



