Flowe — Illustration system

We designed more than 200 assets for the fintech app Flowe, building up their illustration system around the theme of sustainability.
— Natural elements
We built the illustration system playing with various elements that recall the logo and the brand’s values. Fluid shapes become central, creating a constant flow from tree canopies to bubbles or blobs.
— UI elements & reactions
We also had the chance to animate and illustrate some of the app’s more graphical UI elements. Among the various assets we created, we included 6 different animated reactions, allowing users to communicate in a more fun way.
— Character design: The Witcher
The character acts as something of a magical guide for the users, helping them get a better understanding of the various app functions or actions. We designed the character from multiple points of view, in several different moments and situations, in order to create the system.
— Hand gestures
— Tools & objects
— Character diversity
We designed the characters with a young audience in mind, bringing an urban touch to the natural world with outfit details and other relatable elements blending in the mix.
— Badges
The whole app is built around the gamification concept, so we created more than 70 different badges to help users set and achieve various goals.
— User profiles
Following the completion of a built-in app test, each user gets a profile assigned according to a set of values revolving around 4 different concepts: talent, reward, altruism and passion.
— Debit card
— Breakdown
Thanks for watching!
Credits — Creative Direction Ilenia Notarangelo + Client Direction Luca Gonnelli + Art Direction & Design Cristina Pasquale + Illustration & Character Design Sofia Buti + Character Design Arianna Cristiano + Character Design Anya Derevyanko + Animation Lead Laurentiu Lunic + Animation David Cubitt + Portfolio Video Case Study Giovanna Crise + Coordination & UI Design Sketchin