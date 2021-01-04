Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Flowe — Illustration system
ILLO Studio
We designed more than 200 assets for the fintech app Flowe, building up their illustration system around the theme of sustainability.


— Natural elements
We built the illustration system playing with various elements that recall the logo and the brand’s values. Fluid shapes become central, creating a constant flow from tree canopies to bubbles or blobs.


— UI elements & reactions
We also had the chance to animate and illustrate some of the app’s more graphical UI elements. Among the various assets we created, we included 6 different animated reactions, allowing users to communicate in a more fun way.


— Character design: The Witcher
The character acts as something of a magical guide for the users, helping them get a better understanding of the various app functions or actions. We designed the character from multiple points of view, in several different moments and situations, in order to create the system.​​​​​​​



— Hand gestures​​​


— Tools & objects​​​​​​



— Character diversity
We designed the characters with a young audience in mind, bringing an urban touch to the natural world with outfit details and other relatable elements blending in the mix.
​​​​​​​


— Badges
The whole app is built around the gamification concept, so we created more than 70 different badges to help users set and achieve various goals.



— User profiles
Following the completion of a built-in app test, each user gets a profile assigned according to a set of values revolving around 4 different concepts: talent, reward, altruism and passion.


— Debit card

— Breakdown​​​​​​​



Thanks for watching!


Credits — Creative Direction Ilenia Notarangelo + Client Direction Luca Gonnelli + Art Direction & Design Cristina Pasquale + Illustration & Character Design Sofia Buti + Character Design Arianna Cristiano + Character Design Anya Derevyanko + Animation Lead Laurentiu Lunic + Animation David Cubitt + Portfolio Video Case Study Giovanna Crise + Coordination & UI Design​​​​​​​ Sketchin


