View Writer typeface

My Name is Wendy Studio
View Writer is a typeface created in 2009.
It has been used to cultural identities and editorial content.
Here it is remastered and available in 3 styles (3 weights) & 2 versions : View Writer Text & View Writer Simple. Regarding the View Writer Simple version, each space between letters is marked by an underscore symbol which gives the apparence of typewritten text.

- View Writer Bold + Slanted (Text & simple version) > 50€ 
- View Writer Regular + Slanted (Text & simple version) > 50€ 
- View Writer Light + Slanted (Text & simple version) > 50€ 
---- Full pack > 130€
(We do not offer a trial version, thanks for your understanding)

>> Available in OpenType format  TTF, OTF for Mac & Windows
>> Contact us !
- Texts : Carroll Lewis, Gertrude Stein, Walter Benjamin.

