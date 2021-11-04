View Writer typeface

View Writer is a typeface created in 2009.

It has been used to cultural identities and editorial content.

Here it is remastered and available in 3 styles (3 weights) & 2 versions : View Writer Text & View Writer Simple. Regarding the View Writer Simple version, each space between letters is marked by an underscore symbol which gives the apparence of typewritten text.





- View Writer Bold + Slanted (Text & simple version) > 50€

- View Writer Regular + Slanted (Text & simple version) > 50€

- View Writer Light + Slanted (Text & simple version) > 50€

---- Full pack > 130€

(We do not offer a trial version, thanks for your understanding)





>> Available in OpenType format TTF, OTF for Mac & Windows