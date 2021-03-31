Marking 200 Years of Independence

Marking 200 hundred years of independence

A collaboration to be proud of. Parachute® was commissioned by the Benaki Museum to create a print collection in the event of Greece's bicentennial celebrations for independence from Ottoman Turkish rule 200 years ago.

Featuring a line of posters , stationery products, a tote bag and a matchbox to spark fires of independence, this anniversary collection is inspired by the typography of manuscripts of the pre-revolutionary period.

Set in PF Grecia , an upcoming Parachute typeface inspired by an ever-evolving Greek alphabet, the line of products are created on the occasion of the Benaki Museum’s exhibition " 1821 Before and After ".



