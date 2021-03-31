Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Marking 200 Years of Independence
Parachute® Typefoundry
Marking 200 hundred years of independence

A collaboration to be proud of.  Parachute® was commissioned by the Benaki Museum to create a print collection in the event of Greece's bicentennial celebrations for independence from Ottoman Turkish rule 200 years ago.
Featuring a line of posters, stationery products, a tote bag and a matchbox to spark fires of independence, this anniversary collection is inspired by the typography of manuscripts of the pre-revolutionary period.
Set in PF Grecia, an upcoming Parachute typeface inspired by an ever-evolving Greek alphabet, the line of products are created on the occasion of the Benaki Museum’s exhibition "1821 Before and After".

CREDITS
Parachute® x Benaki Museum Shop
Design: Parachute Typefoundry
Posters: Ioannis Fetanis Demiurgic Workroom
Printing (calendar, notebook): Graphics Studio
Silkscreen (posters & tote bag): Tind
Paper: keykolour Chartorama Papers

Discover more at: Benaki Museum Shop
Every purchase supports the mission & programs of the Benaki Museum.
