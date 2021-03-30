RIKSTEATERN / SPRING 2021





Each season, Riksteatern presents its repertoire to invited journalists and guests. But when the corona pandemic put an end to a physical press conference, the theater chose to instead launch the repertoire in a box to give an insight and taste of the theater- and dance performances in the spring of 2021. Unfortunately all of the events were cancelled due to the pandemic, but might be postponed to the autumn.





The box contains layers for the recipient to explore, with printed matter interpreting and highlighting five selected performances and in the final layer, a program that presents all performances and reveals the sender.





The box is crafted in a limited edition of 50, on Colorit paper with foiling and embossing in Foilco's Rainbow Holographic Silver. The printed matters are printed locally in Stockholm with after-treatments by hand.



