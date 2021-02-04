Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
The Odd Party - Exclusive Record Sleeve Design
Marija Tiurina
Behance.net
One of my fav collabs from last year was with Vinyl Moon - a limited edition vinyl featuring contemporary 
indie musicians and my sleeve design where a detailed illustration has all of the artists 
hidden in the scene somewhere.

The outer sleeve shows a weird-ass world with cow udders shooting lasers and a slightly opened door 
of a nearby house is inviting you to peek inside and join the Odd Party!
That was very fun to design and create.
This was the initial sketch submitted to the client - that was enough to start bringing idea to life!
The outer sleeve was 'street view': the crazy world in the background and house front in the foreground.
And the inner sleeve was our party itself, with all of the artists participating in it in one way or another!
Image may contain: house, window and brick
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and painting
Image may contain: drawing, painting and child art
The door and the window had that lovely sparkly foil applied to them, for the magic effect. 
And here is the artist card that lists all of the bands/musicians that can be spotted in the mail illustration.
And that is it! You can pre-order your copy here.
The Odd Party - Exclusive Record Sleeve Design
329
940
21
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Marija Tiurina London, United Kingdom

    The Odd Party - Exclusive Record Sleeve Design

    329
    940
    21
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields