Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Bespoke Shorts: Series 01
Fede Kanno
Behance.net
art direction beauty bespoke CGI cosmetics Fede Kanno Fragrance Jewellery motion graphics Paul Dalton
→ Bespoke Shorts: Series 01 (2021)


An ongoing series of stills and motion shorts spanning cosmetics, jewellery and fragrance in 3D, exploring unique presentations of the hard-form and product worlds.

With creative direction hinged on constructs that reference contemporary still life in film and photography, we visually bridge different mediums while keeping just a hint of visible CGI to the image-making, abstraction and a sense of the impossible.



Developed with Paul Dalton for Bespoke Digital


Mirror Mirror: Fragrance
⁠A fragrance inspired short and stills with unexpected transient reveals of non-evident materials, mirror and reflection. ⁠⁠
⁠⁠We chose to play off the natural caustics of the glass vessel and also the liquid fragrance it holds, both of which have the potential to reflect.⁠⁠ Mirroring the bottle and liquid our scene would move from a hard void to acting as a liquid state proximity sensor and portal to the beauty of our bottle in its other-worldly abstraction.⁠⁠





Pendulum: Jewellery
A delicate and immersive take on the metronome or pendulum, the passing of time and the sentimentality of the pendant to create a fine jewellery focus.⁠⁠
With a hanging swing, a timed fall in repeat, a suspended object and perpetual movement to motion, we take a presentation inspired by time in its repeat.⁠⁠





Presented by Nature: Cosmetic
A photographically inspired reflection on contemporary beauty cosmetics, the living natural world and the inanimate man-made product form, one mimicking the other in vibrancy, shine and contrasting textures highlighted by interaction in composition.⁠⁠





→ Design Process
art direction beauty bespoke CGI cosmetics Fede Kanno Fragrance Jewellery motion graphics Paul Dalton
Thanks for Watching!

Bespoke Shorts: Series 01
96
609
8
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Fede Kanno
    Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Bespoke Shorts: Series 01

    An ongoing series of stills and motion shorts spanning cosmetics, jewellery and fragrance in 3D, exploring unique presentations of the hard-form Read More
    96
    609
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives