→ Bespoke Shorts: Series 01 (2021)
An ongoing series of stills and motion shorts spanning cosmetics, jewellery and fragrance in 3D, exploring unique presentations of the hard-form and product worlds.
With creative direction hinged on constructs that reference contemporary still life in film and photography, we visually bridge different mediums while keeping just a hint of visible CGI to the image-making, abstraction and a sense of the impossible.
Developed with Paul Dalton for Bespoke Digital
Mirror Mirror: Fragrance
A fragrance inspired short and stills with unexpected transient reveals of non-evident materials, mirror and reflection.
We chose to play off the natural caustics of the glass vessel and also the liquid fragrance it holds, both of which have the potential to reflect. Mirroring the bottle and liquid our scene would move from a hard void to acting as a liquid state proximity sensor and portal to the beauty of our bottle in its other-worldly abstraction.
Pendulum: Jewellery
A delicate and immersive take on the metronome or pendulum, the passing of time and the sentimentality of the pendant to create a fine jewellery focus.
With a hanging swing, a timed fall in repeat, a suspended object and perpetual movement to motion, we take a presentation inspired by time in its repeat.
Presented by Nature: Cosmetic
A photographically inspired reflection on contemporary beauty cosmetics, the living natural world and the inanimate man-made product form, one mimicking the other in vibrancy, shine and contrasting textures highlighted by interaction in composition.
