







Semantix





Semantix is a language technology company. They handle documents that need to be translated with high security and precise results, they also have interpreters that help in legal cases or for medical purposes.





I was invited to create a modern, trustworthy and tech illustrations for their new website. The whole idea was to create brand illustrations to express their main purposes while having in mind the context, culture, meaning, information and translation.





Art Direction: Mari Bergström

Animation: Caique Moretto





