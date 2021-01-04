Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
Semantix
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration


Semantix

Semantix is a language technology company. They handle documents that need to be translated with high security and precise results, they also have interpreters that help in legal cases or for medical purposes.

I was invited to create a modern, trustworthy and tech illustrations for their new website. The whole idea was to create brand illustrations to express their main purposes while having in mind the context, culture, meaning, information and translation.

Art Direction: Mari Bergström
Animation: Caique Moretto

Contact me: hi@lucaswakamatsu.com



Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and creativity
Image may contain: screenshot, cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, screenshot and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and vector
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and drawing
Semantix
186
736
10
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Lucas Wakamatsu São Paulo, Brazil
    user's avatar
    Caique Moretto São Paulo, Brazil

    Semantix

    186
    736
    10
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields