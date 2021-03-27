Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Tapes (Personal Work)
Leonie Bos
One evening last summer I walked into my man’s studio, and got inspired by the masking tapes hanging all over his walls. I made a lot of sketches, and ever since wanted to turn them into art prints. So here they are, 3 variations. Pink Tape, Mixtape and Blue Tape. They are exclusively available in at @hangtogether.studio and they come in 4 sizes.

I also wanted to share a selection of the sketches I made in my Moleskin Journals. I used Molotow markers, which are my absolute favorite. I love how you're able to build up your images by layering colors. It's very similar to how I would make a painting using acrylics. A couple of these sketches served as the basis for the 3 final prints. I redrew them in Procreate in the same way I constructed the original sketches. The only difference is the fact that these are made digitally in order to be able to reproduce them as prints. And my hands stay clean.
Collection of prints
Pink Tape, Mixtape, Blue Tape
Detail of Mixtape
Detail of Mixtape
Prints are available in 4 sizes: 6'x8' / 12'x16' / 18'x24' / 24'x32'
Sketchbook showing painting of tape with paint on it.
Sketches with Molotow markers in Moleskin Journals
Thanks for watching. Please head over to Hang Together, the online print shop for high quality Gicleé prints curated by Art Directors.
