Tapes (Personal Work)

One evening last summer I walked into my man’s studio, and got inspired by the masking tapes hanging all over his walls. I made a lot of sketches, and ever since wanted to turn them into art prints. So here they are, 3 variations. Pink Tape, Mixtape and Blue Tape. They are exclusively available in at @hangtogether.studio and they come in 4 sizes.





I also wanted to share a selection of the sketches I made in my Moleskin Journals. I used Molotow markers, which are my absolute favorite. I love how you're able to build up your images by layering colors. It's very similar to how I would make a painting using acrylics. A couple of these sketches served as the basis for the 3 final prints. I redrew them in Procreate in the same way I constructed the original sketches. The only difference is the fact that these are made digitally in order to be able to reproduce them as prints. And my hands stay clean.