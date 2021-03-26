Brasserie Diagonale - Brand identity

_
EN
The Diagonale Brewery was born from the imagination of Thierry and Benoit, long-time friends whose respective careers have taken them all over the world. Back in the East of France, the idea of creating an independent micro-brewery in Broussy-le-Grand (Marne) was born in 2019, with the objective of sharing the singular life trajectories of the two founders in craft beers. At the end of 2020, Brand Brothers was commissioned to design the complete visual identity of the project.
Our graphic proposal revolves around an extensive typographic and symbolic language. The logotype, composed of letters with very pronounced inverted contrasts, was designed especially for the occasion and serves as the basis for a collection of glyphs that considerably enrich the narrative and the imagination around Diagonale beers. Designed in the style of the original Dingbats, these symbols allow for a variety of compositions, forming a simple and powerful graphic backbone. Associated with Gramatika (Typefaces of the Temporary State), this visual language is developed on the first two cans of the brand, an e-commerce site designed at the studio and a series of posters. The collaboration between Diagonale and Brand Brothers will continue with the release of new beers, permanent or ephemeral.
_
FR
La Brasserie Diagonale est née de l'imagination de Thierry et Benoit, amis de longue date dont les carrières respectives les ont amenés à sillonner le globe. Revenus dans le Grand Est, l'idée de créer une micro-brasserie indépendante à Broussy-le-Grand (Marne) germe alors en 2019, avec pour objectif de faire partager dans des bières artisanales les trajectoires de vies singulières des deux fondateurs. Fin 2020, Brand Brothers se voit confier l'identité visuelle intégrale du projet.
Notre proposition graphique tourne autour d'un langage typographique et symbolique très étendu. Le logotype, composé de caractères aux contrastes inversés très prononcés, dessiné spécialement pour l'occasion, sert de base à une collection de glyphes qui enrichissent considérablement la narration et l'imaginaire autour des bières Diagonales. Conçus à la manière des Dingbats, ces symboles permettent des composition variées, formant une ossature graphique simple et puissante. Associé au caractère Gramatika (Typefaces of the Temporary State), ce langage visuel se développe ainsi sur les deux premières canettes de la marque, un site marchand conçu au studio et des séries de posters. La collaboration entre Diagonale et Brand Brothers se poursuivra au fil des sorties de nouvelles bières, permanentes ou éphémères.