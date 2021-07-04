CB Social Content

CB has been one of the most iconic characters in Brazilian advertising, but that is not enough to explain who this boy is. He is more like a national cultural heritage. Last year, we had the mission to recreate his look since - like all of us - he also ages (lol). It was an epic journey. Luckily for us, it was just the beginning, as CB and his team entrusted us to manage his career as a virtual influencer. Since then, we have been developing his personality through the creation and production of authentic content, always contextualized with behavioral and cultural codes. Don't forget to thumbs up!
During the past six months, he enjoyed his virtu(re)al lifetime as much he could. Playing in the street,
video gaming, engaging in green causes, singing and dancing strangely, collaborating with brands
and interacting with his multiple and diverse community.
Director: Cássio Braga
Concept: Marco Sesterhenn and Ricardo Amaral
3D and Lookdev: Ismael Ramos (supervisor), Miguel Alves Giffu, João Neto, João Schuler and Daniel Jyoji Nichiata
Post Production: Bruno Closs (supervisor), Daniel Zimmer, Fernando Teixeira Rohde, Filipe Heinen and Ricardo Oya
Project Manager: Jéssica Rodrigues and Pedro FumegalliClient Manager: Cristiane Ramos
Client: Casas Bahia
