Paveletskaya Plaza
Another reality
The agency had a task to develop a corporate identity concept for an innovative space on the historic square near the Paveletsky Railway Station. It was important for us to emphasize the value of this place for each of the designated audience groups. The solution should be up-to-date, modern, but simple and clear.
When developing the concept, we were inspired by the bird's-eye view of the glass roof architecture that was simplified to classic geometric shapes.
The logo refers to the silhouette of the central atrium, the future amphitheater and symbolizes the first letters of the project name - "Paveletskaya Plaza". The sign shape conveys the lightness and openness of the space.
As the main graphic technique, we chose the integration of key shapes of the project architecture - oval and semi-oval. They resemble an arch as a symbol of the transition to another reality — the main purpose of Paveletskaya Plaza. Combining the shapes formed the basis of the entire design system.
A pattern based on a modified shape of the logo appears in the communication materials. Ovals and semi-ovals can be used both as the elements of a single system, or as a graphic container where images, color, and texts are immersed.
The grid modularity creates a recognizable visual language - open and up-to-date.
The color scheme reflects the unique features of the building. The yellow color refers to the sun that fills the room with natural light through the panoramic windows. The green color refers to the landscape park connecting the shopping mall with the urban environment. It aims to combine the overall concept of the complex into a single ecosystem.
We decided to emphasize the architecture of the city park and to brand pedestrian crosswalks and walking areas with rare patterns, to avoid overloading the space with complicated structures.
Minimalistic solutions are implemented in the shopping mall navigation. The emphasis is placed on the labels and guide arrows. Some formats contain a recognizable shape made of plastic or illuminated structures.
The developed corporate identity concept supports the architectural uniqueness of the complex, reveals the key advantages of the space, and also forms a design system that can be easily adapted for different media. Bright and simple visual communication for the perception by different audience groups.