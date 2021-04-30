











FIFCYL. Branding and art direction for Festival Internacional de Fotografía de Castilla y León. A festival that brings together the most prominent contemporary names on the international scene such as Joel Meyerowitz , Robert Frank , William Klein ... We started with an F to create a symbol that had a direct connection with photography and that transmitted its sensitivity. The photographs taken with prolonged exposure times create oneiric images, where it seems that we can see the soul of who is photographed. We wanted to capture the essence and soul of the Festival in its logo. We work with the concept of focus and blur to develop brand growth. We put the focus on the Festival Internacional de Fotografía de Castilla y León.





​​​​​​​ Creative director Bakoom Studio

Art direction Bakoom Studio

Motion Eric Ureña











