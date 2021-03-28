Screen printing loops

I like the process of printmaking so much!
The way you can create a great image by mixing two or three (and even more) colours and overlapping their matrices.
When something is made by hand it has its imperfections, because of the paper texture, the ink density or the placement (or the occasional displacement) of the matrices.
In this personal project of looping animations I tried to achieve this same effect. I wanted it to look as if each frame is printed in a screen printing technique but it is done digitally.