TED-ED | How does artificial intelligence learn?
Champ Panupong Techawongthawon
Motion Graphics
TED Ed | How does artificial intelligence learn?​​​​​​​
DIRECTION, DESIGN AND ANIMATION

I partnered with TED Ed in creating this video. I had a lot of fun art directing, designing and animating this piece. The vision I had on this came out beyond what I expected and I felt that I really pushed myself. I can say that I’m very proud of it :)
Thank you to Ambrose Yu for the amazing music that drives this animation and really bring this piece to life Thank you TED Ed for giving me this opportunity! Looking forward to collab again in the future!

Here's the link to TED Ed youtube.

CREDIT
Educator : Briana Brownell
Director : Champ Panupong Techawongthawon
Narrator : Safia Elhillo
Music : Ambrose Yu
Sound Designer : Ambrose Yu
Animator/Designer : Champ Panupong Techawongthawon
Director of Production : Gerta Xhelo
Editorial Director : Alex Rosenthal
Producer : Bethany Cutmore-Scott
Editorial Producer : Dan Kwartler
Script Editor : Eleanor Nelsen , Alex Gendler
Fact-Checker : Eden Girma
THANK YOU
:)
