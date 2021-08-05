The Château Grande Hotel Branding













The Château Grande Hotel





The Château Grande offers an extraordinary level of refinement in a destination setting for weddings, executive retreats, and corporate events. Positioning the brand as the place to celebrate life’s biggest moments, Satellite Office and the Kevin Cantrell Studio developed a comprehensive branding system for The Chateau Grande Hotel. The system included: brand strategy, narrative, and naming; design of primary & secondary marks, monogram, custom typography, brand patterns, animation, and website design. We pulled the identity through the hotel signage, wayfinding, check-in/out, in-room accouterments, and advertising. We also developed naming and identities for the hotel’s restaurant, catering, bar, and café.















