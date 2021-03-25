Log In
Tools
Wacom Intuos
Tools
Staring at Buildings II
Malte Brandenburg
Staring at Buildings II
Berlin, Copenhagen, Katowice, Jeju, Busan, Los Angeles 2016-2020
Staring at Buildings II
Thanks for checking out my project, it is much appreciated.
For more information and content please visit my website
Staring at Buildings II
56
246
9
Published:
March 23rd 2021
Malte Brandenburg
Owners
Malte Brandenburg
Copenhagen, Denmark
Staring at Buildings II
56
246
9
Published:
March 23rd 2021
Tools
Adobe Lightroom
Wacom Intuos
Creative Fields
Photography
Architecture
berlin
buildings
concrete
copenhagen
katowice
Los Angeles
minimal
modernism
Staring at Buildings
Urban
© All Rights Reserved
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
