



NEW EARTH

ERUPTION IN ICELAND





It has begun. After weeks of earth quakes and threats of an eruption everything became relatively quiet for a few days. Then on Friday evening, 19th of March, at 8:45pm the earth suddenly opened up and the night sky turned red. The Icelandic Coast Guard helicopters were the first on scene and it was hard to tell how big it was, only that it was moving fast. The eruption happened just short of 10km (6 miles) from the nearest town.





The day after, I hiked to the site to document this unique event as closely as possible. Even though it might look terrifying, it was actually a beautiful experience watching the violent spits from the volcano quickly turn into smooth streams of glowing lava as new earth was being born. Every day the area has changed and at this pace the whole valley will fill up in about 10-20 days. After that it's unclear how the process will unfold.



