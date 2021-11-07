Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Music.Multimedia.Management
Visual identity for the interdisciplinary program – Music.Multimedia.Management.
MMM is a 2-year program of professional development and international artistic event production, led by Szczecin Philharmonic Hall.

The program encompasses six thematic areas: music education, artist management, team management, art curation, sound, light & multimedia.
Video production: Kinomotiv (for the Mieczysław Karłowicz Philharmonia in Szczecin)
