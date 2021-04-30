Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Stellar Skingrip
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
COLLABORATORS

Industrial Design  Tactix
Digital strategy  Vincent Aubert 
Copywriting  Raf Katigbak
Website design & development  Jomor Design
Creative Partner L'ÉLOI
Director/D.O.P.  Nik Mirus 
AC  Gerardo Alcaine 
Grip/Gaffer  Aljosa Alijagic 
DIT  Jeremy Bobrow
Set Designer  Audrey St-Laurent
Model #1  Ryan Dayrit Cube
Model #2  Naim Gabriel Thoby 
Offline Editor  Gerardo Alcaine 
Colorist/Online Editor  Hugo Mazo
Sound  Super Savant 
Retoucher  Bonesso-Dumas 
Production Director  Johanne Richer
Production Coordinator  Yvonne Hercun 

hello@grdn.studio
https://www.forstellar.com/
    GRDN Studio Quebec, Quebec, Canada
    Jonathan Morin Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Nik Mirus Montreal, Quebec, Canada

