Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
NFT isometric illustrations
David Sossella
Behance.net
NTF ISOMETRIC PIECES
These three pieces made in isometric graphics are part of a personal project that aims to create a vast series of NFT works. I've been dealing with crypto art for over a year, long before the phenomenon went viral.
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
We R All Bricks !
We are all bricks in the wall! it seems we are all different, but at the same time, we are all part of the same wall! Is it good? is it bad?

Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and painting
Once upon a time in Japan
Once upon a time in Japan, you could see fantastic creatures and spirits.

Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and illustration
Be Bold
nothing to add, if you want to be free you must be bold
Image may contain: cartoon, poster and drawing
Roughs
below the preparatory sketches for the three works
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and map
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and illustration
Image may contain: poster and cartoon
If you are interested be quick because several series are almost SOLD OUT
NFT isometric illustrations
168
486
12
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    David Sossella Treviso, Italy

    NFT isometric illustrations

    168
    486
    12
    Published:

    Creative Fields