NFT isometric illustrations

NTF ISOMETRIC PIECES
These three pieces made in isometric graphics are part of a personal project that aims to create a vast series of NFT works. I've been dealing with crypto art for over a year, long before the phenomenon went viral.
We R All Bricks !
We are all bricks in the wall! it seems we are all different, but at the same time, we are all part of the same wall! Is it good? is it bad?
Once upon a time in Japan
Once upon a time in Japan, you could see fantastic creatures and spirits.
Be Bold
nothing to add, if you want to be free you must be bold
Roughs
below the preparatory sketches for the three works
