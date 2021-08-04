The Fauna Collection





THE ALBINO GIRAFFE - EXTREMELY RARE FAUNA





God's Window is a calming animation that I created to show my appreciation for both the flora and fauna. Please listen with the audio turned on and enjoy the sound of nature. I created a grass tunnel to make it appear as if you were looking through a window at one of the most beautiful lookout points in a fictional version of Elgin Valley, South Africa.





I have been to the real Elgin Valley and while you won't see albino giraffes walking around, the magnificent scenery is something I will never forget. At the end of God's Window you will find a rare species of animal, the albino giraffe. The scenery is otherworldly with turquoise foggy hues in the distance and turquoise water. The journey to the end of God's window is always worth visiting.





There are a lot of animated elements in this artwork. From the animated giraffe to the smallest details like the dogs tail wagging. I really wanted to create something special. Created with Daz Studio, Cinema 4D, Octane Render and Adobe Premiere Pro.





Music - Beautiful Life / Inspirational Cinematic Background Music No Copyright by Kenneth Sound