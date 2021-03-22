NTOK Brand Identity Renewal

Overview
Founded in 1950, the National Theater is a major stage in the modern history of the performing arts representing Korea. It has played a role in sublimating traditional art into contemporary art and has been with the history of performing arts in Korea. However, there is a weakness in that the symbol logo in the shape of a brush touch lacks reflection of the modern era and has low expandability to be applied to various contents and media. Therefore, efforts have been made to spread the brand value by establishing a logo and consistent identity that can feel the unique heritage of the National Theater.
국립극장은 1950년 창설하여 대한민국을 대표하는 공연예술계 현대사의 주무대입니다. 전통예술을 동시대적 예술로 승화시키는 역할을 담당하며 한국 공연예술 역사와 함께해왔으나 붓터치 느낌의 로고 심볼이 현시대의 반영이 결여되어 있었고 다양한 컨텐츠와 매체에 적용하기에는 확장성이 떨어진다는 단점이 있었습니다. 따라서 국립극장만의 헤리티지를 느낄 수 있는 로고와 일관성있는 아이덴티티를 구축하여 브랜드 가치를 확산하고자 했습니다.
Design concept
The design motif of the National Theater begins with the 'hexagon', a characteristic of the building, and contains the vision of integrated performing arts of the era. The hexagon is a stable structure and symbolizes new birth, energy exchange, and harmony. The hexagonal element is applied to the logo of the National Theater, giving a sense of formative beauty in the exterior and signifying the expandability of Korean performing arts. In addition, blackout curtains, light and shadow, and spotlight-inspired forms are applied to a variety of media frames and are easy to expand.
국립극장의 디자인 모티프는 극장 건축물의 특성인 ‘육각형’에서 출발하여 시대 통합적인 공연예술의 비전을 담았습니다. 육각형은 안정적인 구조로 새로운 탄생, 에너지 교류, 조화를 상징합니다. 육각형 요소는 국립극장의 로고타입에 적용되어 국립극장 외관에서 느껴지는 조형미와 대한민국 공연예술의 확장성을 의미합니다. 또한 암막커튼, 빛과 그림자, Spotlight에서 영감을 얻은 형태감은 다양한 매체의 프레임으로 적용되어 확장이 용이합니다.
Icon
There are four theaters with different sizes and roles of the National Theater, and each building's formative features are simplified and consistently produced with icons. This ensures consistency of the brand's unique image in various signages and facilitates information transmission.
국립극장의 규모와 역할이 다른 4개의 극장이 존재하며, 각 건물들의 조형적 특징을 단순화 하여 일관성 있게 아이콘으로 제작하였습니다. 이를 통해 각종 사이니지에서 브랜드 고유한 이미지의 일관성을 유지할 수 있으며 정보전달에 용이합니다.
National Theater of Korea
Brand experience design Renewal project (concept)
© 2020 Chadaeun