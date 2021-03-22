NTOK Brand Identity Renewal

Overview

Founded in 1950, the National Theater is a major stage in the modern history of the performing arts representing Korea. It has played a role in sublimating traditional art into contemporary art and has been with the history of performing arts in Korea. However, there is a weakness in th at the symbol logo in the shape of a brush touch lacks reflection of the modern era and has low expandability to be applied to various contents and media. Therefore, efforts have been made to spread the brand value by establishing a logo and consistent identity that can feel the unique heritage of the National Theater.