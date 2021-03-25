Stereogramos: Watercolor meets Stereoscopic Animation

This is a personal project for which I took watercolor illustration to a whole new level and created stereoscopic animations using traditionally painted imagery. Layers and layers of watercolor, compositions that were designed digitally and de-constructed to be painted on paper only to come back to the digital world through a scanner and get re-assembled as layered animation files.



A little bit about the physics behind this: stereoscopy is a technique for creating the illusion of depth in an image by means of stereopsis for binocular vision. Stereogram is an image that employs such a concept, and my project title is a playful cross between a Spanish world for a bouquet (of endless objects and limbs, in my case) and '-os' ending that is typical to the worlds of plural female form in Lithuanian language.