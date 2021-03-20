What if there's no water?

What if there’ no water?
Children’s book_Aram Publishing Company
This is the illustration series for children’s picture book to understand general information about water. By unfolding cute flaps and pop-ups, children can learn the water of the Earth and the moon, the water that forms plants and animals, the water that forms the human body, and the water cycle at once.
