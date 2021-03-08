Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Dans les Médias
Baillat Studio
artistic direction brand identity branding design Logo Design motion STAGE DESIGN tv visual identity
(EN) For the fourth season of the television magazine show Dans les médias, we were mandated to revise the show's visual identity to give it a new look and renewed energy.

(FR) Pour la quatrième saison du magazine télévisuel Dans les médias, nous avons été mandatés de revoir l’identité visuelle de l’émission pour lui offrir un nouvel éclat et un regain d’énergie.


Creative Direction: JS Baillat
Art Direction: Olivia Chan, Louis Dollé
Graphic Design: Olivia Chan, Louis Dollé
Motion Design: Romane Bechu
Photography: Giacomo Ferron

