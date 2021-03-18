A year in the making WMC is a game-changer in the fashion organisation arena. Developed by fashion veteran Dominique, going by the guise (DLP), she’s penned the ultimate guide for people wanting to lift their personal style, organise their wardrobe and who want to be involved in a fashion community that is fully interactive, inclusive and playful.
The brand design is bold and gutsy, eclectic in both its visuals and typographic style. With an array of photography, illustration and varied mix of typefaces the book is Dominique’s unique contribution to people everywhere.
The book needed to be just as exploratory in its visuals as the knowledge within its pages. Delivered in an embossed suede box with ribbon pull detail and white screen print.
Brand design and publication @studio_sly
Book interior photography @samwongphoto_ styled by @natturnbull
Illustration by @xx_in
Production @whiteslaw
Folio photography @shelley_horan
The brand design is bold and gutsy, eclectic in both its visuals and typographic style. With an array of photography, illustration and varied mix of typefaces the book is Dominique’s unique contribution to people everywhere.
The book needed to be just as exploratory in its visuals as the knowledge within its pages. Delivered in an embossed suede box with ribbon pull detail and white screen print.
Brand design and publication @studio_sly
Book interior photography @samwongphoto_ styled by @natturnbull
Illustration by @xx_in
Production @whiteslaw
Folio photography @shelley_horan