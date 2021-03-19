Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
National Music Therapy Institute identity
byHAUS studio
National Music Therapy Institute

The National Institute of Music Therapy is a charitable organization created by music therapists, health and education professionals who wish to contribute to the advancement of music therapy. We were mandated to create a logo to identify the organization and standardize its communication pieces.

The challenge was to express music, of course, without falling into the visual clichés of the field. The result is as abstract as it is polysemous: the graphic symbol is at once sound waves, soundboards, organ pipes, piano keys - but above all, a modulation of the patient's emotions that benefits from the therapeutic practice of music.

We were also mandated to develop all the elements necessary for the identification and signage of the office, respecting the sobriety and calm atmosphere essential to the therapeutic care that is provided.




