PROJECT DESCRIPTION

Branding for Buono! a premium olive-oil and pasta shop located in Budapest, run by Giuseppe Scaricamazza, a well-recognised Italian-Hungarian merchant from Teramo (IT).

Our collaboration has started in 2014. Mr. Scaricamazza requested us to draw inspiration from the maiolica ceiling in the little church of San Donato outside Castelli—close to his native place in the region of Abruzzo.

The brand's main symbol is a bird holding an olive branch.

To stay true to the above mentioned high quality we decided to use different icons (mostly portraits) on each product of the BUONO! line. Vouchers, packaging papers, bookmarks, loyalty cards gave us space for play and pick symbols more freely.

The years behind us allowed to develop ideas further when we thought improvement was necessary, and Mr. Scaricamazza's open-mindedness and desire for premium quality helped on the way to cooperate successfully.