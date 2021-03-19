Rethel 2030 - Brand design

Rethel 2030

Building tomorrow's city





Graphéine assisted the city of Rethel in the creation of the visual identity and communication of the " Rethel 2030 " project.





This is an ambitious urban renewal project involving the rehabilitation of industrial wasteland, the construction of new public facilities and the construction and modernisation of social housing. The objectives are to recreate links, "break down barriers", reorganise traffic between neighbourhoods and also enable residents to be reacquainted with the city. the city. This €46 million investment project, financed in partnership with the Agence Nationale de Rénovation Urbaine (Anru), will last for almost a decade, until 2030.





Below, a short video presentation of the project (not produced by Graphéine).