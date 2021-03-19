Rethel 2030 - Brand design

Rethel 2030
Building tomorrow's city
Building tomorrow's city
Graphéine assisted the city of Rethel in the creation of the visual identity and communication of the "Rethel 2030" project.
This is an ambitious urban renewal project involving the rehabilitation of industrial wasteland, the construction of new public facilities and the construction and modernisation of social housing. The objectives are to recreate links, "break down barriers", reorganise traffic between neighbourhoods and also enable residents to be reacquainted with the city. the city. This €46 million investment project, financed in partnership with the Agence Nationale de Rénovation Urbaine (Anru), will last for almost a decade, until 2030.
Below, a short video presentation of the project (not produced by Graphéine).
Concept
The two letters that open and close the logo resonate visually in a graphic language that evokes a construction game. Behind its apparent simplicity, this logo conveys a form of efficiency. A play of stripes, solid shapes and contours evokes the idea of a city under construction. This graphic language inspires a joyful and colourful graphic universe, in a "Tetris" spirit where the shapes draw abstract or semi-figurative landscapes.
By underlining the prefix "Re" in the name of the city, we underline the will to renew that is at the heart of this urban renewal project. It is a prefix which marks the idea of recovery and renewal. It can also have an augmentative meaning, as in "renforcer" (to strengthen).
Generative design
We build a generator to create an infinite number of abstract compositions. This generator is programmed to respect a certain number of rules, such as not using more than 3 colours at the same time or avoiding that two shapes overlap. Once the right composition has been found, it can be exported as a vector file that can be used directly in communication. Generator development by Benoit Wimart.
You can test the generator here.
Graphic design of the walls of the project centre with a timeline presenting the development of the programme.
Transparency, sharing and involvement are the key words of this resource centre! Note the massive signage sculpture created by the Pays Rethelois teams and their service providers. It is always a pleasure to discover this type of application!
Transparency, sharing and involvement are the key words of this resource centre! Note the massive signage sculpture created by the Pays Rethelois teams and their service providers. It is always a pleasure to discover this type of application!
Acknowledgements:
Thanks to Marine Cadot, Charline Fournel and Sarah Bramard as well as the Pays Rethélois teams, for their confidence throughout the project, and for the quality of the implementation of the identity on the territory. Thanks to Benoit Wimart for his creative-coding work on the generator. Thanks to Pedro Lima for his creative involvement in the project. Video credit: TV-iConcept.
Thanks to Marine Cadot, Charline Fournel and Sarah Bramard as well as the Pays Rethélois teams, for their confidence throughout the project, and for the quality of the implementation of the identity on the territory. Thanks to Benoit Wimart for his creative-coding work on the generator. Thanks to Pedro Lima for his creative involvement in the project. Video credit: TV-iConcept.