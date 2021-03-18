Bestow Life Insurance Ad Campaign

Client: Bestow
Agency: Preacher
Life insurance isn’t a category that's top of mind for most people. We found that 75% of Americans intend to buy life insurance but only 19% of them actually do. Our job then was not just to create awareness, but also to move those lacking follow-through from “ah-ha” to action. While most insurance offers protection and peace of mind, those weren’t driving urgency. We decided to make it personal and surface the latent guilt that idlers felt about not having purchased a policy already. The idea “What If Everyone Knew You Didn't Have Life Insurance?” brings that guilt to the surface and positions