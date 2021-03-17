Skinclub is an Australian cosmetic clinic who are leaders in dermal Fillers and non-invasive treatments. We were approached by creative consultant Kelly Thompson to develop a new brand identity, website and packaging design for their new aftercare line.





Skinclub is owned and operated by qualified doctors, their personalised diagnosis process ensures that patients receive expert medical advice before commencing treatment. Our objective was to create an inclusive identity that felt deep routed with traditional values to ensure patients feel safe and in trusted hands. This was achieved by developing a custom logo mark inspired by extended serif typography and complimented with a series of heritage makers marks. A skin tone-inspired colour palette was adopted to fuse natural characterises with clinical undertones that bring an authoritative voice to the brand.





The new identity was applied to marketing collaterals, stationery suite, product packaging, website, signage and social channels.