Various editorial illustrations - 6
Various personal and commissioned works for clients like
The Washington Post Magazine, The LA Times, Télérama, Politico...
GRIFFITH PARK - Cover and map for the Los Angeles Times Saturday Section /// The LA Times
The Queen's Gambit /// Personal work
Smartphone Refurbishing /// Chut ! Magazine
How Europe’s Privacy Rules Survived Years Of Negotiations, Lobbying And Drama /// Politico Europe
Save the Parasites! /// The Washington Post Magazine
Illustration and portrait for an interview of the historian Éric Anceau on the widening gap between the elites and the people /// Télérama
How To Catch A Fruit /// Popshot Magazine
33 reasons to be excited about 2021 /// Mr Porter