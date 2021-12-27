Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Various editorial illustrations - 6
Antoine Doré
Behance.net
Various editorial illustrations - 6
Various personal and commissioned works for clients like 
The Washington Post Magazine, The LA Times, Télérama, Politico...
COVERILLUSTRATION editorial editorialillustration environment ILLUSTRATION magazine newspaper thequeensgambit cover presse
COVERILLUSTRATION editorial editorialillustration environment ILLUSTRATION magazine newspaper thequeensgambit cover presse
GRIFFITH PARK - Cover and map for the Los Angeles Times Saturday Section /// The LA Times
COVERILLUSTRATION editorial editorialillustration environment ILLUSTRATION magazine newspaper thequeensgambit cover presse
The Queen's Gambit /// Personal work
COVERILLUSTRATION editorial editorialillustration environment ILLUSTRATION magazine newspaper thequeensgambit cover presse
COVERILLUSTRATION editorial editorialillustration environment ILLUSTRATION magazine newspaper thequeensgambit cover presse
Smartphone Refurbishing /// Chut ! Magazine 
COVERILLUSTRATION editorial editorialillustration environment ILLUSTRATION magazine newspaper thequeensgambit cover presse
How Europe’s Privacy Rules Survived Years Of Negotiations, Lobbying And Drama /// Politico Europe
COVERILLUSTRATION editorial editorialillustration environment ILLUSTRATION magazine newspaper thequeensgambit cover presse
COVERILLUSTRATION editorial editorialillustration environment ILLUSTRATION magazine newspaper thequeensgambit cover presse
Save the Parasites! /// The Washington Post Magazine
COVERILLUSTRATION editorial editorialillustration environment ILLUSTRATION magazine newspaper thequeensgambit cover presse
COVERILLUSTRATION editorial editorialillustration environment ILLUSTRATION magazine newspaper thequeensgambit cover presse
COVERILLUSTRATION editorial editorialillustration environment ILLUSTRATION magazine newspaper thequeensgambit cover presse
Illustration and portrait for an interview of the historian Éric Anceau on the widening gap between the elites and the people /// Télérama
COVERILLUSTRATION editorial editorialillustration environment ILLUSTRATION magazine newspaper thequeensgambit cover presse
COVERILLUSTRATION editorial editorialillustration environment ILLUSTRATION magazine newspaper thequeensgambit cover presse
How To Catch A Fruit /// Popshot Magazine
COVERILLUSTRATION editorial editorialillustration environment ILLUSTRATION magazine newspaper thequeensgambit cover presse
COVERILLUSTRATION editorial editorialillustration environment ILLUSTRATION magazine newspaper thequeensgambit cover presse
33 reasons to be excited about 2021 /// Mr Porter
COVERILLUSTRATION editorial editorialillustration environment ILLUSTRATION magazine newspaper thequeensgambit cover presse
Thank you!
Follow me on Instagram
Various editorial illustrations - 6
160
745
10
Published:
user's avatar
Antoine Doré

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Paris, France

    Various editorial illustrations - 6

    160
    745
    10
    Published:

    Creative Fields