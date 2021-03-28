Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Le Diamant | lg2
Cultural gem Le Diamant comes alive in a multifaceted treatment, evoking the diversity of the performance venue’s programming and architecture. Reconstructing and revealing the unexpected, Le Diamant is a befitting home for Robert Lepage’s creative soul. The internationally renowned stage director and playwright is himself a living brand. In addition to bringing his own theatre company to the global stage, he dreamed of opening a performance venue in Quebec City that would allow the power and range of his work to shine.

Le Diamant, véritable joyau culturel, se présente sous toutes ses facettes, rappelant l’hétérogénéité de sa programmation et de son architecture. Lieu d’éclats qui recompose l’attendu et révèle l’inattendu, Le Diamant sert parfaitement l’âme créative de Robert Lepage. Robert Lepage est une marque en soi. En plus de diriger sa compagnie de théâtre à l’international, le metteur en scène rêvait d’un lieu de diffusion à la hauteur de son talent à Québec.


