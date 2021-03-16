THINK LIVING AND ENVIRONMENT,
KD NAVIEN Corporate Brand Identity Renewal
Concept Development
KD NAVIEN is the global leading company to introduce highly efficient and eco-friendly condensing technology, opening the era of eco-friendly boilers in Korea. KD NAVIEN renewed its corporate identity and brand identity to expand its brand into the living and environment category. KD NAVIEN, which introduced not only condensing boilers, but also air purifiers(NAVIEN AIRONE), water mats(NAVIEN MATE), and smart home systems(NAVIEN SMART), to improve the living environment, aims to become a pleasant living environment partner who fulfills its responsibilities so that customers can live a healthy life.
KD NAVIEN has newly defined brand core values and brand essence to become a customer's smart living environment partner beyond boilers. In addition, We reorganized the brand portfolio between the group, corporate and line brands that had been scattered.
Newly defined brand core values of KD NAVIEN are ‘Belief for Rightness’ ‘Innovation for Living and Environment’ ‘Commitment to Quality’. It means, KD NAVIEN aims to realize reliable and perfect quality and services through innovation of living environment for customers based on an upright conviction for the environment. The new brand essence of KD NAVIEN derived based on 3 core values above is ‘THINK LIVING AND ENVIRONMENT’. This expresses the sincerity of KD NAVIEN for a healthier living environment, social environment and global environment. At the same time, it also means the innovative and thoughtful attitude of KD internal members.
KD NAVIEN's new identity starts from the KD Group's initials 'K'. The new symbol, which evolved from the existing butterfly shape to the diagonal form of ‘K’, symbolizes their insight and progressive innovation. It also represents the meaning of 'high-quality products and services that have been made for nearly 40 years create a pleasant and healthy living environment for customers, and furthermore, values and benefits spread to our daily lives and society.'
The wordmark of the existing KD NAVIEN is a unique identity that delivers a friendly impression in a combination of straight elements of capital letters and curves of lowercase letters by marking 'a' and 'e' as lowercase. We have developed a modern and consistent identity by following the existing visual asset, but skipping the stroke contrast and applying the same edge of symbol.
This graphic motif of basic identity is used as a key visual for various brand experiences. Through this graphic language, KD NAVIEN can consistently convey the meaning of the brand to consumers through various on-offline touchpoint. Graphic motif can be expanded based on the format, which symbolizes KD NAVIEN's flexible attitude and solution for a pleasant living environment.
KD NAVIEN's color forms its own identity by using KD Navy color, which symbolizes trust, professionalism and fresh, and Orange color, which symbolizes vitality and energy. Using a neutral typeface allows for optimal readability across all channels and touch points and adds to the professional image of the new KD NAVIEN.
KD NAVIEN's consistent identity is applied to various communication points through systematic logo system, key visual, color, typography, and iconography. KD NAVIEN's professional flexible identity delivers differentiated brand experience, continuous reliability, and future-leading creativity to customers.
This project proposed the identity direction of KD NAVIEN, and the actual identity was altered by adapting from KD NAVIEN.
KD NAVIEN
Heung-rak Son, Minkyung Cho, Wooeun Kwon, Jisu Park, Yoonbin Park, Hyojin Shin
stndrd creative company
Taesu Im, Tyodi Hyojin Lee, Hwan Kim
DXS
Jihee Baik, Sanghoon Chi, Duckyoun Kim
