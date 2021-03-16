KD NAVIEN Corporate Brand Identity Renewal 









KD NAVIEN has newly defined brand core values and brand essence to become a customer's smart living environment partner beyond boilers. In addition, We reorganized the brand portfolio between the group, corporate and line brands that had been scattered.





Newly defined brand core values of KD NAVIEN are ‘Belief for Rightness’ ‘Innovation for Living and Environment’ ‘Commitment to Quality’. It means, KD NAVIEN aims to realize reliable and perfect quality and services through innovation of living environment for customers based on an upright conviction for the environment. ​​​​​​

