Satchels
The Client
Satchels Coffee Roasters is an independent local coffee brand based on a tradition of work and care in taste.
The brand was inspired by travel, with the idea of sharing what we do best: an extraordinary coffee from start to finish, seeking fair practices throughout the commercial chain.
The Objective
Create a brand and name complementing the quality of the product and service and functioning as an added value compared to its competitors. The brand must personify the essence and spirit of the business.
The Solution
The name Satchels originates from the classic English suitcase employed for travel. The typographic style and arrangements are inspired by travel elements, such as train tickets and passports, referencing the pattern that is applied in the packaging. The icon represents an abstraction of the coffee filtration system, adding to the elegance of the brand. The color palette is inspired by the facades of classic English cafes where natural materials and sober colors are used. In the packaging, the information is concrete and institutional, making the product the focal element.
El Cliente
Satchels Coffee Roasters es una marca de café local independiente y basada en una tradición de trabajo y cuidado en el sabor.
La marca fue inspirada en viajes, con la idea de compartir lo que sabemos hacer mejor: un café extraordinario de principio a fin buscando prácticas justas a lo largo de la cadena comercial.
El Objetivo
Crear una marca y nombre complementando la calidad del producto y servicio y funcionando como valor agregado frente a sus competidores. La marca debe personificar la esencia y espíritu del negocio.
La Solución
El nombre Satchels se origina de la clásica maleta inglesa empleada para viajar. El estilo tipográfico y acomodos se inspiran en elementos de viaje, como boletos de tren y pasaportes, haciendo referencia al patrón que se aplica en los empaques. El icono representa una abstracción del sistema de filtración de café aportando a la elegancia de la marca. La paleta de color esta inspirada en las fachadas de cafés ingleses clasicos donde se utilizan materiales naturales y colores sobrios. En los empaques la información es concreta e institucional convirtiendo al producto en el elemento focal.