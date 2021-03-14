LAVAZZA ILLUSTRATIONS

Collaboration with Lavazza, for their “Change for Better. Local Women Leaders” campaign. The Lavazza Foundation, through a series of sustainable projects and activations, supports women all over the world, providing them with tools and education to create a more sustainable future for themselves and their local communities. The campaign, made in collaboration with We Are Social Italy, highlights the stories of seven of these women, and their coffee businesses around the world: Carmen Pineda ( Colombia ), Pinki ( India ), Isabel Gue ( Guatemala ), Ambrosia Morillo ( The Dominican Republic ), Rina Mejia ( Honduras ), Sheila Ampumuza ( Uganda ), and Nadia Medalid Pacaya Grifa ( Peru ).

Client: Lavazza

Agency: We Are Social (Italy)

Illustrations: Saddo

Photos: Adi Tudose