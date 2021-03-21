Motus VFX - visual identity

All Motus had at the time was the name, the idea and an already compelling connection to their industry - visual effects. Motus being an agency in the entertainment sector, meant there was an element of prejudice. However, Motus wanted to play a positive role in the visual effects space, by building a community of artists, venders and with the intention of helping get content to the screen in an efficient manner.
Initially, Motus only needed a social media logo to get started. But, we quickly realised that at the pace Motus was moving. They needed a brand to realise their ambitions. That’s why the team went back to the drawing board and dove deeper into the challenge.