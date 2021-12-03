Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
THE M3 & M4
Multiple Owners
THE M3 & THE M4

Client: BMW Group // 
Florian Hartmann c/o CoC Artwork
Creative Direction: Jan Grothklags, Falk Pegelow c/o Serviceplan Campaign & Content GmbH & Co. KG
Art Direction: Tilo Richter c/o Serviceplan Campaign & Content GmbH & Co. KG
Photography & PostProduction: Agnieszka Doroszewicz
CGI shots #01,#23,#24,#26: Oliver Kossatz c/o PX2 Hamburg
Production: Thorsten Hickman c/o Markenfilm/ Still Photography
Talents: Soesja c/o matt_faces  & Dennis c/0 TUNE model management
Styling: Julia Quante
H&M: Sigi Kumpfmüller






    Campaign, Catalogues, OOH, Web & Social Media Images for the THE M3 & M4
