Cybin x Kernel
Tendril was commissioned to craft a brand reveal film and visual asset library announcing the partnership between breakthrough psychedelic research company Cybin and Neuroimaging Technology Kernel. Their mission is to empower humanity and revolutionize mental healthcare.




Kernel’s technology is unique in the field of brain scanning, acquiring realtime brain activity before, during and after a psychedelic experience. Measuring where and how psychedelics work in the brain opens the door to new frontiers of discovery and radical cognitive improvement.

We took our inspiration from the core brand concept of ‘one-of-a-kind’.  Each of our minds are incredibly intricate, beautiful, and unique — like precious works of art that we have only just begun to explore. The blue is inspired by the blue tint that Psilocybin bruising imparts in Psilocybe mushrooms.





Process




