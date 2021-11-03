Udice - Naming & Brand design

Udice is an association of 10 top French research universities formed on October 1, 2020. Formerly members of the CURIF, these universities are all IDEX certified. They are united by the same demand for open, inclusive science and high quality academic programs. These fundamentals define a clear mission: strengthening, through collective action, the capacity of French public universities to excel in their missions and activities, for the benefit of democratic societies. The goal is to have strong, autonomous and active research universities, on a national, European and international scale.





To contribute to the legitimacy and excellence of this association, we have supported Udice in the creation of its name, visual identity and signature. It was important for this group to have a strong institutional image that could support them in their interventions and speeches, as well as to stand out among the many other groups of intensive research universities in Europe and internationally.

