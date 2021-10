Les journées de Soleure - Website

For more than five decades, Les Journées de Soleure (the Solothurn Film Festival) has presented a selection of contemporary Swiss films. It is the main event for Swiss cinema. Taking place in January, the festival fuels Swiss film culture and provides a platform for the public and filmmakers to connect. The new digital ecosystem offers a more user-friendly experience, giving greater access to programming to as many people as possible. Moreover, the site aims to accompany the public and the films in their cinematic releases while increasing access to the history of Swiss cinema, mirroring the physical festival.